Okram Ibobi Singh Denies Corruption Charges

Former Manipur Chief Minister and now opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday brushed aside an FIR linking his name to a Rs 185.97 crore scam in the Manipur Development Society (MDS) as a political gimmick.

Singh told IANS that during his tenure as chairman of the MDS, he did not sign a single cheque. He also said that he had no direct involvement in the multi-crore Loktak scam or the Rs 30 lakh buying of sub-standard belts for policemen and other scams the BJP-led government is planning to investigate.

The police belts were bought when he was not the state Home Minister. Out of the six accused persons, the former Chief Minister is the only one to get anticipatory bail.

“I prayed for the bail since I apprehend politically motivated harassment,” he said. “When I learned that there were some discrepancies in the MDS I initiated actions in the state vigilance commission. However, no actions could be taken up as the elections were announced,” he said.

Singh told IANS that he welcomed the inquiry since he is of the view that not a single rupee of the state exchequer should be lost. “I will extend full cooperation to the investigation and the guilty ones should be punished. If I am guilty I will gladly accept any punishment,” he said.

Ibobi said he is ready to cooperate with the investigations in any complaint.

