Old Saraighat Bridge to be Closed from Feb 10

NET Bureau

The Kamrup District Transport Office in association with the district administration will organise Road Safety Week from February 4 to 10. A massive awareness drive would be carried out with banners and posters against the driving of vehicles by intoxicated drivers and violation of traffic rules.

Several teams of transport officers would also check vehicles and drivers as well as the vision of drivers in a bid to create awareness on safe driving.

“We have sought cooperation from all departments of Kamrup district to ensure success of the Road Safety Week,” said district transport officer-in-charge Asif Ahmed.

The valedictory function of the Road Safety Week would be held in Rangia with a day-long programme, sources said.

Addressing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held under the chairmanship of Kamal Kumar Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup on January 30 at the DC Office, a senior railway officer said that the old Saraighat Bridge was in a pathetic condition and transportation on the bridge was becoming very risky. He said the bridge needs urgent renovation, and hence Railways had called for tenders from contractors for repair work of the bridge. However, till date not a single contractor has come forward to renovate the bridge.

Addressing the meeting, DC Kamal Kumar Baishya said that the Kamrup district administration has decided to close the old Saraighat Bridge from February 10 for contractor to repair the bridge before the onset of the monsoon season.

Kalyan Dutta of the National Highway Authority of India spoke about the measures taken by the NHAI to deal with traffic problems that could arise out following the closure of the bridge.

Additional SP (Kamrup) Sanjeev Saikia requested the Railways to widen the approach roads on both sides of the bridge and also requested 150 steel barricades to deal with traffic problems during the closure of the bridge.

Source: The Assam Tribune