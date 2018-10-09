Olympian Sakshi Malik to Lead Indian Contingent at World Wrestling Championship

NET Bureau

A strong 30-member team led by Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medalist Bajrang Punia will represent India at the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has selected 10 members each in free-style, greco-roman and women’s wrestling categories.

While Bajrang (65kg) is India’s best bet in the freestyle category, Sakshi (62kg) and Commonwealth Games gold Pooja Dhanda (57kg) medallist will spearhead India’s campaign in the women’s wrestling. Jagminder Singh will be the chief coach of the freestyle team, while Kuldeep Malik will be in charge of the women’s squad. Besides 30 wrestlers, the Indian contingent will also have 17 officials including coaches, physio, masseur and referees.

SOURCE: All India Radio