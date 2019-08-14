Omuk Aje gets overwhelming welcome back home at Pasighat

Maksam Tayeng

Omuk Aje of Pasighat, East Siang district who had bagged a silver medal in All India Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Open League at Bengaluru on recently by losing the fight in final bout with a three timer Gold Medalist of his higher weight category, was given a warm reception on his returning home to Pasighat on Tuesday.

Omuk Aje along with his Master, Aling Pinggam was given the warm reception at Ruksin Check gate, entry to Arunachal Pradesh from neighbouring Assam and later also at 2 Mile Check gate, the entry gate to Pasighat township. Aje along with his master Pinggam was garlanded by his supporters and well-wishers with whom Aje shared his tough fight in the national arena where his eyes and head was badly injured leading to admission in a hospital. Aje was happily sharing his experience and journey toward All India Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Open played both at Vadodara in Gujarat and also at Bangalore.

On home return, Aje and his Master, Aling Pinggam said that, they are happy to get overwhelming reception back home and now they are determined to open a MMA Club at Pasighat soon where interested youths including girls will be given trainings and others basic knowledge to compete in such league. While advising the students of Bakin Democrate at 2 Mile today in reception programe of school students led by Principal to Aje, he urged the youths to shun addictions of any kind, be it alcohol, bhang, drugs, opium etc which will be a great deterrent in the career of any players in sports like Martial Arts etc.

Aje has said that, he will be participating in the Super League to be played next soon during October-November for which his name has been confirmed. While sharing about his experience, Aje said that, he made a mistake by attempting a round kick which was advised not to by his master around the right. “I would have kept that in mind, the master’s suggestion, as my opponent, a senior player with a record of winning three time Gold Medal in the same arena in the previous years has easily calculated my weak point and jolted me down with a severe knee blow”, recounted Aje who has lots of confidence to do better in the Super League due anytime soon.

On his part, Master of Omuk Aje, Aling Pinggam (former international player and 6th place world record of Kick Boxing) said that, he saw enough confidence in Aje’s mindset and also saw hard work in the local way of preparation for the national level completion risking own life. “Aje was my students during 90s and after so many years of gape I saw Omuk still garnering interest in the Martial Arts, so after making all test and basic preparations done, I got him enrolled in the completion and today he has made entire Arunachal Pradesh proud by winning a Silver Medal”, added Aling Pinggam

Aje – coached by Aling Pinggam, world’s 6th rank holder in kickboxing in his time – is the first athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to have won a silver medal in MMA Open fight and he has been given the title of ‘Battle of Warriors Arunachal’ like the titles given to WWF fighters in the international events.