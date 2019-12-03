Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 03 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

On this day in 1992, world’s FIRST text message was transmitted; what was the message? Guess!

December 03
16:45 2019
NET Bureau

Text messages or chatting has become a major part of our lives these days. Have you ever wondered how it all got started? On December 3, 1992, the first text message was transmitted and it read, “Merry Christmas.” The message was typed on a computer by an engineer, Neil Papworth and it was sent over to the cellphone of Richard Jarvis, Vodafone UK director.

The message was sent on this day, almost 27 years ago. Since then, we have got smartphones that can showcase a full QWERTY keyboard where people can not only type small text messages but also send over huge emails online. Messaging has been majorly dominated by the likes of WhatsApp and Apple’s iMessage in the past few years.

Text messaging started becoming common only after more people invested in cellphones. However, initially, text messaging allowed only 160 characters and it has remained the same ever since. The character limit is similar to Twitter’s original character limit, which was set at 140. Now, users prefer using apps like WhatsApp, which is even available on the JioPhone. SMS is now just for the people who want to send spam messages across the country.

Source: India TV News

