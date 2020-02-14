One admitted in GMCH for suspected coronavirus

NET Bureau

A suspected case of COVID-19 (coronavirus), with travel history of China, was admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday.

According to a source in the Health department, the lady who came from China on February 6 was admitted at the GMCH after she complained of mild fever.

Doctors at the GMCH are continuously monitoring her health parameters.

“She is now under surveillance of doctor in an isolated ward of the hospital. Although there is no confirmation as yet, all necessary examinations are being done,” sources said.

According to a source at the State health department, not a single positive case of COVIB-19 (coronavirus) has been reported in Assam till date, although around 56 persons (as on February 9) who had travel history of coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and are under home isolation.

“If need be, we will send her samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” source said.

Source: The Assam Tribune