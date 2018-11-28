Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 28 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

One Dead, 15 Injured as Tourist Bus Falls into Deep Gorge in Manipur

One Dead, 15 Injured as Tourist Bus Falls into Deep Gorge in Manipur
November 28
11:56 2018
Kaybie Chongloi

A 14-year-old boy died on the spot and 15 other passengers were injured as the tourist bus (MN01-1944) on which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge on Tuesday morning. The accident took place near Kangpokpi district headquarters in Manipur.

Sources informed that the ill-fated bus was going to Imphal from Dimapur and there were around 20 passengers, which also included a Japanese couple. The deceased has been identified as Ningthoujam Momocha, son of the driver of the ill-fated bus.

Speaking to media persons at Kangpokpi district hospital, the Japanese duo said that they were on a visit to Ima Keithel and that the accident caught them completely off-guard.

It may be mentioned here that a number of accidents has also been reported from the same spot.

“Even though the authorities have declared the area as an accident prone area, however, major works still need to be done like constructing a barricade with a warning signboard so as to avoid accidents in the future,” informed a local.

