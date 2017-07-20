One Died, Six Injured in Political Violence in Tripura

An innocent teacher died and six more were injured in five separate incidents of political violence spearheaded by ruling CPI (M) cadres during the past 24 hours in different parts of Tripura, alleged BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb.

Besides, BJP party offices were ransacked at Manu and Chailengtha under Dhalai district last night sparking tension. The CPI(M) cadres attacked party office at Chailenghta where Babul Majumder, a teacher died while two BJP supporters were seriously injured, Deb said adding attacks were reported at Manu, Khowai, Barjala and Golaghati of West Tripura and Kumarghat of North Tripura where at least five party men were injured.

“The attacks are aimed at creating tension among the people after CPI(M) sponsored blockade fell flat after Governor Tathagata Roy’s intervention”, he said. Deb further informed a party delegation would meet DGP A K Sukla to brief him about the violence unleashed by the ruling party cadres.

“We demand immediate steps to stop violence on the BJP workers”, he said.

Violence reported from Ganganagar area where some shops were ransacked by IPFT supporters triggering tension. However, tight security arrangement has been made to ensure peace.

According to police, Teliamura-Ampi road has been blocked by IPFT supporters stalling vehicular movement on the strategic roads.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, according to sources.

-UNI