One GJM Activist Killed, Nine Arrested from Sikkim

A Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) activist was allegedly killed in police firing while at least nine party leaders were arrested by the police during a raid in south Sikkim’s Namchi on Friday where the hill party held its central committee meeting during the day.

“A boy has been shot dead in Namchi by the police today,” GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri told IANS. Police said nine GJM leaders were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal, from the all-party meeting venue in Sikkim’s Namchi area, around 45 km from Gangtok.

“Nine GJM leaders have been arrested by a team of West Bengal CID officials,” Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi told IANS.

However, Chaturvedi refuted the report of a person’s death in police firing. “We have received no such information yet.” During the meeting, the core committee expelled Binay Tamang from the party, a day after he announced the withdrawal of the bandh in northern West Bengal.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung’s supporters, who are against the suspension of the ongoing shutdown, stepped up rallies and picketing, stalling flow of life in the region.

Meanwhile, the GJM leadership on Friday expelled the Morcha’s Joint Secretary Binay Tamang and senior party leader Anit Thapa, accusing them of conspiring to derail the Gorkhaland movement in the north Bengal hills.

“The GJM central committee has expelled Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa from the party. They were not working in sync with the party’s aspirations and attempted to derail the Gorkhaland movement,” GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri told IANS.

Tamang, who was also the Chief Coordinator of the party, was removed from his post on Thursday evening after he announced withdrawal of the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills for 12 days. Other senior leaders of the GJM, including party chief Bimal Gurung, vehemently rejected the news that the shutdown had been called off and alleged Tamang and Thapa of conspiring with the state government.

Giri also informed that some of the GJM leaders would be present at the September 12 all-party meeting convened by the state government. “We have decided to send some of our party leaders in the all-party meeting,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to hold a second round of all-party meeting in the north Bengal branch of state Secretariat — Uttarkanya — after finding the first leg of meeting in Kolkata “satisfactory”.

