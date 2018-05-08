One Killed, Houses Damaged in Nor’wester in Tripura

An elderly woman was killed and over 1,800 houses were damaged after a nor’wester struck various parts of Tripura, officials said on Monday.

Khowai was the worst affected district in the state, they said. Around 2,500 people were forced to take shelter in government buildings when the storm hit the state on Sunday, a state government official said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited the affected areas in the district and reviewed the situation along with district administration officials and police officers, the superintendent of police of Khowai district, Krisnendu Chakraverty said.

The chief minister has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased woman, and Rs 1 lakh each to various families for repairing damaged houses, Chakraverty said. A relief amount of Rs 5,000 each will be given to all evacuees, he said.

“A 60-year-old woman was killed when lightning struck her at Shanital village in Khowai district, 50 km from Agartala,” Krisnendu Chakraverty, told PTI, adding that around 1,800 houses were damaged in the district.

Winds with a speed of over 80 km per hour struck several parts of the state on Sunday night, officials said, adding, a similar storm hit Tripura since this morning.

Parts of Dhalai, Gomati, Unakoti, Sipahijala and South Tripura districts were affected, the officials said. Sixteen relief camps were set up across the state today to provide shelter to approximately 2,500 people, they said. The local administration also provided ration and medicines to the affected people.

