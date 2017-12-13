‘One Man Show, Two Men Army’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Jibe at Modi, Shah

Taking on his own BJP party, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday asked the “one man show and two man army”, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, to return to Delhi from Gujarat if they have exhausted all their “tricks, tantrums, wrong statements and tall promises”.

“Humble appeal to our one man show and two man army (Modi and Shah). Please return “home” to Delhi, if we`ve exhausted all our tricks, tantrums, wrong statements and tall promises. Time to also bring back the ministers, ministries and government sitting in Gujarat and fighting amongst themselves to get credit,” Sinha said in a tweet.

“If we are victorious, we know you shall get full credit..but if we are not, then who will take the rap? There`s an old saying – “Taali kaptaan ko to gaali bhi kaptaan ko”. Hope wish and pray that we get only Taalis (claps) in Gujarat elections. Jai Hind!” the BJP leader said.

Sinha, who has been sidelined in the party, has been continuously taking pot shots at the party leadership via social media.

Modi and Shah have been on hectic campaigning in Gujarat for the state assembly elections, with the BJP facing strong anti-incumbency.

The campaigning for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections came to an end on Tuesday evening. The polls for the 93 seats are due on Thursday. Counting of votes will take place on December 18. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in the state since 1995.

-IANS