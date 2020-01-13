Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

One-way routes, car- pooling to curb traffic woes in Sikkim

One-way routes, car- pooling to curb traffic woes in Sikkim
January 13
17:32 2020
NET Bureau

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has suggested several measures to address traffic woes in state capital Gangtok, including one-way routes, carpooling for officials during the peak tourist season and relocating some taxi stands outside the town.

He also proposed creating tourist entry permit systems in the districts and the sub-divisions to check influx in the town, thereby decreasing the congestion on the roads.

Chairing a meeting with his ministerial colleagues and senior officials here on Saturday, Tamang suggested constituting a committee to resolve the traffic congestion crisis in Gangtok.

The chief minister also asked officials to carry out sensitisation drives before implementing major changes
regarding the vehicular movement in the state capital.

Source: The Week

Prem Singh Tamang sikkim
