Online Drawing and Essay Writing Competition by Balipara Foundation

Assam based internationally renowned Non-government organization Balipara Foundation, is organizing an online drawing and essay writing competition for school-college and university students currently pursuing courses in Northeast India. The competition is an initiative under Balipara Foundation’s annual International Forum – Eastern Himalayan NaturenomicsTM Forum 2020. Balipara Foundation since 2007 is working towards conservation and preservation of the ecological civilisation through the frameworks of NaturenomicsTM and Rural Futures in the Eastern Himalayas.

The contest is divided in three groups for participants. The first group is for students up to class 8, second group is for students from class 9 till class 12 and the third group is for students pursuing Under graduation and Post Graduation courses. Theme for both Drawing and Essay Competition is ‘Learning from Nature and Taking Care of Mother earth post Corona pandemic’.

Participants can submit their entries till 30th June 2020 by online only. For submissions and more details about the drawing competition interested participants can visit the link https://bit.ly/2yln4UT, for essay writing completions please log in to https://bit.ly/2UuQEj6

The top 3 from each group will get complementary invite to attend the 7th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum to be held in Guwahati, Assam on 3rd and 4th of November 2020. The awards for the competitions will also be given during the forum in Guwahati in presence of eminent scholars, academicians, conservationists from around the world. The forum will be attended by 1000+ speakers and delegates from more than 12 countries.

