Only 20% Bodos Wants Separate Bodoland: Naba Sarania

In a shocking revelation, Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania on Tuesday disclosed that non-Bodo organizations in the BTAD have joined hands together to secure the rights of the non-Bodos.

“Only 20 percent of people in BTAD are demanding for a separate state, contrary to which 80 percent inhabitants of BTAD never want a separate Bodoland state,” said Sarania.

Sarania further warned that he would never let happen formation of a separate Bodoland and would continue with his efforts in this regard.

Naba Sarania, aka Hira Sarania a ULFA turned politician was elected as Member of Parliament from Kokrajhar constituency during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.