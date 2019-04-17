Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Only I can provide strong govt, make India superpower: Modi

Only I can provide strong govt, make India superpower: Modi
April 17
15:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Appealing people to vote for a strong government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only he can provide a strong government at the Centre and make it a superpower.

“Last time (2014) you gave me a full majority and I could work with full strength to take firm decisions and work for public welfare. You have witnessed how I ran the country past five years,” Modi said, addressing a rally here in Maharashtra.

He said that for making India a superpower, the country needs a sturdy government, not a “majboor” (helpless) one, and that tough one only he (Modi) can provide, not the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party.

Modi was addressing a public rally in Akluj for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madha Lok Sabha constituency, royal descendent Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is locking horns with NCP’s Sanjay Shinde.

Source: The Tribune

Tags
2019 Lok Sabha electionsBJPnarendra modiSuperpower
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.