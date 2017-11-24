Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 24 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Only Ram Temple Will Be Built in Ayodhya

Only Ram Temple Will Be Built in Ayodhya
November 24
15:59 2017
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday made a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, saying only the mandir would come up there and not any other structure.

Addressing the “Dharma Sansad”, a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at this small temple town here, he said there should be no ambiguity that Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya.

“We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change,” Bhagwat said.

The Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh(RSS) chief said that after years of efforts and sacrifice, it (building the Ram temple) seemed possible now, while also noting that the matter was in the court.

“Ram Mandir only will be constructed and nothing else. It will be constructed there only” (what is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram), Bhagwat said.

He said the temple would be constructed in the same grandeur as it existed before, using the “same stones” under the guidance of those who were the flag-bearers of the Ram janmabhoomi movement for the last 25 years.

But prior to it (building the temple), public awareness was essential, he said. “We are close to achieving our goal but at this juncture, we should be extra cautious.

Construction of Ram temple, prevention of religious conversions and cow protection are among the key issues to be discussed at the VHP’s three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’.

The meet will also discuss issues of discrimination on the basis of caste and gender and explore ways to ensure harmony within Hindu society, the organisers said.

PTI

Mohan BhagwatRSS
