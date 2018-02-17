Open Head Surgery: Manipur CM Felicitates Dr. Parkinson Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh felicitated Nuero-Surgeon Dr. S. Parkinson Singh, who successfully performed the first open head surgery at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) after a gap of 10 years on Thursday. The felicitation ceremony was held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Dr. S. Parkinson Singh and whole team of JNIMS for performing the open head surgery for the first time after the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital became JNIMS in the last 10 years. Encouraging the Nuero-Surgeon and the team, Biren handed over a cheque of Rs. 50,000 to the Dr. Parkinson.

During the felicitation function, Dr. Parkinson Singh said that Ningombam(O) Anandi Devi, aged 86 years, a resident of Khongman Zone-V was admitted at JNIMS and diagnosed with left sided sub-acute chronic subdural haemorrhage. The surgery of Burr Hole and evacuation of haemotome under local anaesthesia was performed, he added.

It may be mentioned that, Dr. S. Parkinson studied his MBBS course at RIMS, Imphal, MS at PGI Chandigarh and MCh at AIIMS, New Delhi.