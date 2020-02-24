Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 24 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Opium plant destruction indicates social change

February 24
12:36 2020
Large number of civilians supported by police destroyed huge quantities of opium plants at K.Noknu village near here on Friday indicating their attitudinal change towards the killer plant.

This exceptional act was collaborative attempt of K. Noknu Youth Association (KYA) and K. Noknu Women Welfare Society (KWWS) with the support of police.

DSP Banghang Tangzang and Longding OC O.Lego pitched in as the locals have decided to free the area from poppy menace.

Its addiction has been posing grave threat to the indigenous society, particularly younger generation, said youth leader Tonwang Wangham, adding “local community Wanchos have to free themselves from the clutch of opium addiction as it not only annihilated the life but also ruin the entire family”.

“Opium business in Wancho region won’t bring light but darkness”, said KWWS president Nifut Losu and lauded the exemplary initiative to wipe out opium species from the area”.

“For me it’s an historic moment as, I am witnessing huge voluntary participation against the socially harmful an opium cultivation,” said Tangzang.

The villagers destroyed e opium sprouts in 50 fields indicating social change, a wakeup call for Longding district for a brighter future.

Source: The Arunachal Observer

