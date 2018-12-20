Opposition Creates Ruckus in Both Houses of Parliament

NET Bureau

Opposition has created ruckus in both houses of Parliament over various issues forcing the adjournments.

As the House reassembled at noon, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the current financial year, amidst noisy scenes. He also introduced Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Later, AIADMK Member Venugopal raised the issue of Cauvery saying, the Central Water Commission has given approval to Karnataka for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the proposed Mekedatu Reservoir without consulting concerned states.

He said, the project would affect lakhs of farmers in the Delta region in Tamil Nadu. He said the Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a unanimous resolution against the reservoir.

He charged that Karnataka tries to push through an irrigation project under the guise of a drinking water scheme. Countering him, the BJP member from Karnataka Prahlad Joshi said, the flow of water to the lower riparian state would not be affected by the new dam.

Members from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu rushed to the well, raising slogans for and against the dam. Congress members were also protesting seeking a JPC probe into the Rafale aircraft deal. This led Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, in the morning, Congress, AIADMK and TDP members were in the well on several issues, forcing the Chair to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

SOURCE: News On Air

Image Credit: The Indian Express