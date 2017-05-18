Opposition Divided on Creation of 13,000 Posts in Tripura

Opposition parties on Thursday termed the Tripura government’s decision to create 13,000 non-teaching posts as an attempt to win next year’s assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress alleged that the ruling Left parties earlier violated the rules in giving jobs to youths, leading to the Supreme Court’s sacking of 10,323 teachers.

“Earlier the CPI-M-led government betrayed the unemployed youths by providing jobs through illegal ways,” Trinamool leader Sudip Roy Barman told the media.

Accompanied by other legislators and party leaders, Barman alleged that to provide jobs in newly created 13,000 non-teaching posts, the government would again violate Article 16 of the Constitution as no written examination and transparent process would be in place in selecting the candidates. “Creation of 13,000 news posts is only to win the next assembly elections,” he said.

The Tripura government on Wednesday announced the creation of 13,000 non-teaching posts in two departments – ostensibly to “accommodate” the 10,323 teachers facing the axe due to the March 29 Supreme Court verdict.

Both the BJP and Congress, however, welcomed the decision to create 13,000 new non-teaching posts. “But the step was taken to continue in power after the next elections,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

Tripura Congress President Birajit Sinha said: “We urge the government to strictly maintain neutrality, transparency and seniority in selecting the candidates for the 13,000 posts.”

The ruling Left Front welcomed the government move to provide jobs to unemployed youths. The Supreme Court on March 29 upheld the Tripura High Court order to terminate the jobs of 10,323 teachers but allowed them to continue in service till December 31.

The court asked the government to frame a new Employment Policy by April 30, to initiate fresh recruitment by May 31 and complete it by December 31.

