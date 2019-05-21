Opposition Fears EVM Tampering in North India; SP, BSP, RJD and Congress Ask Cadres to Guard Strongrooms Till Counting of Votes

NET Bureau

Following the exit poll results which have indicated a victory for the BJP-led NDA, sections of the Opposition camp have cried a conspiracy. According to RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, attempts are being made to tamper with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) while creating a perception across the nation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning to power with a solid majority.

“Sangh (RSS)-backed institutes and agencies are playing psychological games with marginalised communities. Reject their predictions. We are winning,” Tejashwi Yadav, said further asking the party workers to maintain a “strong vigil” outside the EVM strongrooms.

BSP candidate from Ghosi, Afzal Ansari, sat on dharna outside outside an EVM strongroom in the district, alleging that unescorted vehicles were dispatching fresh set of voting machines to the strongroom.

Party supremo Mayawati swung into action and dispatched a letter to workers across the state asking them to guard the strongroom as the BJP is a “master” in resorting to malpractices.

SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel has also asked the party workers to deploy themselves in 8-hour shifts each outside the EVM strongrooms, in order to ensure round-the-clock vigil.

