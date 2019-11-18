Opposition NPF terms Nagaland’s PDA government rudderless

NET Bureau

Hitting out at the BJP-backed People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government, the opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Saturday described the present dispensation in Nagaland as “rudderless” and “paralyzed” and said that “the State seems most likely to be in emergency state of situation.”

“The PDA government is negligent in paying heed on all fronts of developmental activities and failing miserably in handling the law and order situation,” the NPF said.

Highlighting the poor performance of the PDA government, the NPF said, “The tall promises of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led PDA government of good roads to the people seems reversing as we see the worsening road condition all over the state and particularly the highway between Kohima and Dimapur is in a very hazardous condition.”

Stating that the Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang had earlier written to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Managing Director NHIDCL appealing to them to look into the matter of maintaining the existing road, the statement said the appeal fell on deaf ears and now the High Court has taken up a suo moto case against the delay in the work and the poor condition of the road.

“What is the role of the state government if it is not to give good governance to the people. Having the court take up suo moto cases when there is a government installed in the state is a cause of deep anguish. What is the state government’s excuse for this,” the NPF asked.

Appreciating the High Court for taking up the suo moto case on the 4-lane construction between Kohima-Dimapur and giving directions to the PDA government, the NPF said, “It is a matter of major embarrassment that the state of affairs has come to this point where court has to intervene. The state government has little or no interest in projects where commission for the Chief Minister or ministers is unavailable.”

“For reasons best known to the government, the Ministers and the Advisors in charge, starting from the Chief Minister’s Office are in a hurry collecting huge ‘percentage’ from contractors and their concerned department wherever normal flow of Central schemes is available,” the NPF alleged.

Source: The Sentinel