Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Opposition Object to Tripura Govt’s Move to Demolish Party Offices

May 07
12:22 2018
Opposition parties in Tripura on Sunday objected to the ruling dispensation’s decision to “bulldoze” structures of various political parties and trade unions “illegally” built on government land.

The Tripura government has served notices to demolish party offices in 99 places, CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar told a press conference in Agartala.

“It is fact that party offices or the offices of trade unions were built up in government land or in forest land. But, those were built long back. The decision to demolish the structures is motivated and a step to stop political activities of the Opposition in the state,” he alleged.

The state government has to withdraw its decision and provide allotment to the political parties, Dhar said.

On April 30, the District Magistrate of West Tripura, Milind Ramteke had said, “We have served notices to them who illegally occupied government lands in 78 places of the West Tripura district and constructed their offices… All such structures would be bulldozed after May 6.”

Subsequently, notices were also served to political parties and trade unions in different places of the state. Dhar, however, said the CPI(M) would not resist if the government demolishes the structures. “We are not going to resist. Rather, we would go for legal recourse”, he said.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Birajit Sinha, in a separate press meet, said it received notices for demolition of 35 offices.

“There is no denying of the fact that many Congress offices were built on government lands… Government could ask for revenue and provide allotment to the political parties,” he added.

-PTI

