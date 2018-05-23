Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 23 May 2018

Northeast Today

Ordinance Okayed for India’s First Sports Varsity in Manipur

Ordinance Okayed for India's First Sports Varsity in Manipur
May 23
17:50 2018
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an ordinance to set up the country’s first National Sports University in Manipur.

The proposed university will be spread over 325 acres in Imphal West district and cost Rs 524 crore.

“The decision to set up the Sports University through an ordinance was taken as a bill on the matter is awaiting Parliament’s approval,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media.

Prasad said Manipur’s youngsters had done well in sports, with boxer Mary Kom becoming the biggest symbol of sporting talent in the state.

It was the Prime Minister’s wish to further promote sports in Manipur, he said.

-IANS

India's First Sports VarsityRavi Shankar Prasad
