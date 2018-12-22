‘OrganiX-2018′ Explores Newer Frontier Research Areas

NET Bureau

The inaugural session of Organix 2018, an international conference, organized by the Department of Chemical Sciences, Tezpur University kicked off on Thursday. The two-day event is expected to feature eminent personalities of national and international repute in the respective field.

“OrganiX-2018 is an international conference in chemistry with special emphasis on organic chemistry and related frontier subject areas. This conference will highlight few focused areas such as organic synthesis and process development, pharmaceutical research, crystal engineering, surface chemistry and porous materials, catalysis and green chemistry, tea research, polymer and petrochemical research etc.” Dr. BipulSarma, Convener of the event informed. The conference intends to strengthen the industry-academia relationship, Dr. Sarma further added.

“The conference will also have scholars sharing their work and showcasing their knowledge in their respective fields as part of the conference proceedings”, informed Chairperson of the organizing committee and Head, Dept of Chemical Sciences, Prof. Ashim J. Thakur.

Prof. Gautam R. Desiraju of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, who is known for his work on “Weak Hydrogen Bonding”, was the chief speaker at the inaugural session followed by keynote lecture by Prof. AshwiniNangia, Director of the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune and a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London.

Among the other illustrious scholars who spoke at the inaugural session were Prof. BenjaramMahipal Reddy, chief scientist and head of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry Unit of CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad,Yusuke Yamada of Osaka City University, Prof. Mamoru Koketsu of Gifu University, Japan, Prof. RituKataky of Durham University, UK, Prof. MukutGohain, Senior Scientist from South Africa and many others noted academicians and industry delegates attended the event.

The international conference is part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Tezpur University and will act as a catalyst in carrying forward the legacy of excellence in research of one of the most eminent institutions of the region.