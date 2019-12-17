Oscars 2020 shortlists: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy out of the final race

NET Bureau

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for nine Oscar categories, including documentary and international feature and make-up and hairstyling. India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category this year- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy- couldn’t make it to the final list of shortlisted films.

Out of the ninety-one films that had been deemed eligible for Oscars under International Feature Film category, ten made it to the next stage. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is not among the ten films. The films selected in the category are – The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Truth and Justice (Estonia), Les Misérables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia), Atlantics (Senegal), (Parasite South Korea) and Pain and Glory (Spain).

Other categories with shortlists released include Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Live-Action Short Film, Make-Up and Hairstyling, Documentary Short Subject, Animated Short Film and Visual Effects. Academy members will choose the 2020 Oscar nominees in these categories from these reduced lists.

A full list of the shortlists follows:

International Feature Film

The Painted Bird, Czech Republic

Truth and Justice, Estonia

Les Misérables, France

Those Who Remained, Hungary

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Corpus Christi, Poland

Beanpole, Russia

Atlantics, Senegal

Parasite, South Korea

Pain and Glory, Spain

Documentary Feature

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short Subject

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Make-Up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Timein Hollywood

Rocketman

Music (Original Score)

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Music (Original Song)

Speechless from Aladdin

Letter to My Godfather from The Black Godfather

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough

Da Bronx from The Bronx USA

Into the Unknown from Frozen 2

Stand Up from Harriet

Catchy Song from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Never Too Late from The Lion King

Spirit from The Lion King

Daily Battles from Motherless Brooklyn

A Glass of Soju from Parasite

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

High Above the Water from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

Glasgow from Wild Rose

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think About Dying

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live Without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Visual Effects

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

It was in September this year when Gully Boy was selected as India’s official entry to Oscars. After the announcement of Gully Boy going to the Oscars 2020, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took to social media to express their excitement. The actors shared a note thanking the Film Federation of India for selecting Gully Boy as India’s offical entry to Oscars 2020. They also congratulated the cast and crew of the film for the selection.

The note read, “We are so thrilled that #GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Thank you to the Film Federation of India, Aparna Sen, Supran Sen, Anindya Dasgupta, members of the jury and a big congratulations to the spectacular cast and crew.”

Ranveer Singh shared the note with the caption, “Apna Time Aayega.”

Before the shortlists were released on Monday, Ritesh Sidhwani in an interview said, “We are trying to bring the film to the forefront. We are doing everything within our power to make sure we leave no stone unturned in bringing the film there. The first shortlist will come out on 15th December, so we’re waiting for that.”

“After that 10 out of 93 films will advance (in the best international film category). So hopefully, we’ll make it to the shortlist then maybe we’ll get the award this time. Maybe, it’ll be the first time for India, so fingers crossed,” he added.

Now that Gully Boy is out of the Oscars rate, India has to wat for the next year to again realise its dream of getting an Oscar trophy.