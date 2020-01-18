Our Duty and Responsibility after Ayodhya Verdict

Partha Pratim Mazumder

The landmark “Ayodhya Verdict”: the unanimous judgement delivered by the learned five-judge constitutional bench of the nation’s revered “Temple of Justice” headed by the Honourable Chief Justice of India (CJI) on the historical day of 9 November 2019 has brightened the global image of our great nation by upholding the idea of India. India, a country of 1.3 billion people belonging to 6 different religions, speaking 30 languages and 122 dialects, celebrating 291 small and big festivals, worshipping 330 million different gods, who love, despise, care, hate, feel, fight each other and still manage to not just survive, but thrive is what baffles the global community. Unlike the other major global communities which are like a “melting pot”, India is a bouquet of flowers of varying shades and colours that stands out like a rainbow. The Supreme Court judgement has proved beyond doubt that despite many evil shadows cast on the secular fabric of India, the nation has withstood all storms due to the ancient culture of tolerance and co-existence inherited by it.

The Supreme Court judgement has given a sane message to the nation, to have patience and have faith in the nation’s judicial system. The solution to all the ills and woes and grievances lies in the nation’s judicial system rather than taking law into own hands. It is a message to all the violent and armed rebels in restive North East, Naxalites and Left Wing Extremists as well as the radicalised Kashmiri youth and home grown militants. The CJI has emphasised that the decision is not based on faith or belief but on evidence. The findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) assisted the Court to peruse the evidence of that period and arriving at the revolutionary judgement. The Court has observed that “Underlying structure was not of Islamic-origin, as artefacts and architectural evidence had distinct non-Islamic evidence.” Ayodhya Verdict has brought to an end almost five century old dispute and nearly a century plus old legal suit which had divided the nation into two different groups based on religion. The decision of the learned bench has ensured that “Bharatiyata” (Indianism) continues to be supreme in India which promotes the concept of “Sarv Dharma Sama Bhava embodying the equality of all the Dharma (religions) and believing them to be equal to or harmonious to each other. “Sarv Dharma Sama Bhava teaches all citizens to become good human beings first and then think of being a Hindu or Muslim. All religions are the same and humanism is supreme.

While religion is a matter of faith, Nation is above all and remains supreme. Prime Minister Modi’s refreshing words, “This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti,” should act as conciliatory for those who always look forward to exploit such delicate issues to suit their style of opportunistic politics. The decision will further strengthen the secular fabric of our great nation India and promote the idea of Nation First. The milestone judgement will not only cement nation’s unity in diversity but will also give a fillip to its vast cultural heritage which proudly boasts of “Ganga-Yamuna Tehzeeb.” As advised by the Prime Minister, the verdict should not be viewed through the narrow prism of victory or defeat of a particular religion.

Lord Shri Ram is considered world over as an icon of righteousness, obedience, truthfulness and faithfulness. He is worshipped not only in India but in many countries of South East Asia and many other parts of the world.

Right from Munshi Jagannath Lal Khushtar’s translation that was published in 1860, we have a rich collection of translations of Ramayana and its episodes in Urdu. The Muslims of India with due reverence refer to him as “Imam-e-Hind”. Allama Iqbal writes, “Hai ram ke vajūd pe Hindustan ko naaz, ahl-e-nazar samajhte haiñ us ko imām-e-hind.” (India is proud of the existence of Rama. Spiritual people consider him prelate of India).The verdict has placed an onerous responsibility on the Government of India by directing it to form a trust for construction of the temple and also allot five acre land to the other party for construction of a mosque. It is now for all parties political as well as social to not to politicise this sensitive issue anymore and without stretching it any further help the government in smooth implementation of the court’s judgement further enhancing the secular fabric of our great nation.

Finding the judgment lopsided, some community leaders are contemplating further legal action. They would better act on the great poet-philosopher, Allama Iqbal’s counsel: “Na rah minnatkash-e-shabnam nigun jam-o-subu kar le” (Don’t take petty obligation and have no pious hopes). As the Court has arrived at the present decision after “navigating through the layers of complexity of the case”, a decision to continue with the legal battle will, in all probability, be an exercise in futility. It is for the people to give them a befitting reply by not falling prey to their divisive politics thus beating their evil design to disturb communal harmony. Blinded by his political ambition he has not even spared the Supreme Court by terming the highest seat of justice as “supreme but not fallible.” Charles Dickens said, “If there are no bad people, there will be no good lawyers.” People like Owaissi need to be tried for contempt of the Court by questioning the competence of the Court.

As stated by the Prime Minister “Nation Building onus is on the citizens.” The nation needs to move forward to create a fearless society that co-exists peacefully. We have to work for fructifying PM’s dream of New India 2022 that coincides with the 75th year of independence. Let us resolve to change that mindset and hold aloft that idea of India where diversity is not only respected but is developed into the national asset that multiplies our comprehensive national power rather than retarding it. The Supreme Court judgement has provided us that opportunity. Let us collectively celebrate the defeat of cruelty and victory of righteousness, construction of temple and mosque simultaneously, victory of our legal system and last but not the least victory of India.

