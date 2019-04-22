Our nuclear arsenal is not for Diwali: PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he did not fall prey to Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, because India has the “mother of nuclear bombs”. “Earlier, terrorists from Pakistan would come here and go back after conducting an attack. Pakistan would threaten us, saying it has the nuclear bomb and will press the button (if India retaliated). While addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, PM Modi asked that if Pakistan insists they have a nuclear button, then has India saved its own for Diwali.

Source: Economic times