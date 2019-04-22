Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Our nuclear arsenal is not for Diwali: PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan

Our nuclear arsenal is not for Diwali: PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan
April 22
11:03 2019
NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he did not fall prey to Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, because India has the “mother of nuclear bombs”. “Earlier, terrorists from Pakistan would come here and go back after conducting an attack. Pakistan would threaten us, saying it has the nuclear bomb and will press the button (if India retaliated). While addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, PM Modi asked that if Pakistan insists they have a nuclear button, then has India saved its own for Diwali.

Source: Economic times

Tags
BJPIndo-Pak warnarendra modiNuclear Bombpakistan
