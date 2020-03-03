Over 10 lakh 24 thousand screened at Nepal border amid Novel Corona virus outbreak

Over ten lakh 24 thousand people have been screened as of now at the Nepal border in light of the Novel Corona virus outbreak. More than 3,695 Gram Sabha meetings have been conducted in 21 bordering districts in five states of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim.

More than five lakh passengers have been screened at the different airports. Passengers are further monitored under community surveillance through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, IDSP network on a daily basis. In all, 25 thousand 738 passengers are under community surveillance of the IDSP network. Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, 15 labs are functional and 19 more will be made operational soon. He asserted that the Government is prepared to tackle any situation arising out of COVID-19 and that the issue is being constantly monitored by the concerned Group of Ministers.

Out of five positive cases, three earlier patients in Kerala have already been discharged from the hospital. Two new positive cases were found yesterday – one in New Delhi and other in Telangana.

Government has asked Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore, South Korea, Iran and Italy. People coming from South Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10th of February may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.

Our correspondent reports that 112 people including foreign nationals from Wuhan were evacuated and are being kept at ITBP camp at Chhawla. The first test of all of them is found to be negative. The 124 people brought back from Japan through Air India flight have also tested negative and are being kept in the Army Facility at Manesar.

Talking to AIR News, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Randeep Guleria said, spread of virus can be checked if people take some basic precautionary measure.

Source: News On Air

Photo Credit: Reuters