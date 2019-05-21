Over 1,300 officials to be deployed for counting in Mizoram

NET Bureau

Over 1,300 officials will be deployed for counting of votes for Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha seat and Assembly by-poll on Thursday, officials said on Monday.

The election machinery is fully prepared for the counting in which the fates of six candidates will be known. State’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer, H Lianzela said that counting for the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-poll will be held in 40 counting halls in 10 counting centres across Mizoram. “There will be three counting centres in Aizawl and one each in seven other district headquarters,” he further stated.

In Aizawl, counting will be held at Assembly Annexe, R Dengthuama hall and Government Aizawl College.

According to the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, there will be 387 counting tables with one counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one micro-observer in each table. He also said that there will be two additional micro-observers to assist observers. The officer also said that altogether 1,321 officials will be deployed for counting.

Meanwhile, Aizawl district deputy commissioner, Vanlalngaihsaka, who is the Returning Officer of Lok Sabha elections, told reporters that results are likely to get delayed on the counting day due to introduction of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots System (ETPBS) for service voters.

He also said that there will be pre-counting hall for scanning electronically transmitted postal ballots at the Assembly Conference Hall in Aizawl where 40 tables will be positioned to be manned by one counting supervisor and counting assistant each.

According to the Returning Officer, there are a total of 4,687 service voters in the State, of which 3,119 votes have been received till Monday.

Electronically transmitted postal ballots will be entertained till counting begins, he said.

Training was held for counting officials across the State on Monday.

Election to the lone Lok Sabha seat and by-poll to Aizawl West-I Assembly seat were held simultaneously in a single phase on April 11, when the country went for the first round of polling. Of the total 7,87,777 voters, 63.02 per cent cast their votes.

Source: The Assam Tribune