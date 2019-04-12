Over 150 Veterans, Including 8 Service Chiefs, Write to President Against Netas Using Military for Votes

NET Bureau

In an unprecedented move, more than 150 veterans, including some former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, have written to the President of India against the “politicisation” of the armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The letter, titled ‘From A Group of Veterans To Our Supreme Commander’, registers strong objection to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark.

“… we write to bring to your attention, as the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces, some concerns which have caused considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel of our Forces,” the letter said.

“We refer, Sir, to the unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes, and even going so far as to claim the Armed Forces to be “Modi ji ki Sena”,” it added, also referring to the use of military uniforms and photos of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during campaigning.

Among the signatories of the letter are three former Army chiefs — Sunith Francis Rodrigues, Shankar Roychowdhury, Deepak Kapoor; four former Navy chiefs — Laxminarayan Ramdas, Vishnu Bhagwat, Arun Prakash, Suresh Mehta; and former Air Force chief NC Suri.

While the veterans acknowledged that the Election Commission has reacted promptly to similar complaints, they rued that “these do not appear to have resulted in any substantive change of behaviour and practice on the ground.”

The signatories urged President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of armed forces, to “urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas.”

