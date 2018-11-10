Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 10 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Over 1535 Constables Promoted in Arunachal Pradesh

Over 1535 Constables Promoted in Arunachal Pradesh
November 10
13:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In the biggest mass promotion in the history of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu promoted over 1535 constables of Arunachal Pradesh Police to the post of Head Constable rank.

An Alankaran Samaroh organized by the state police department to celebrate the promotion and to extend deepest gratitude and thanks to the Chief Minister for the unprecedented move and bold decision was held on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Police personnel in the rank of Constable of Civil Police/AAPBn/IRBn under Arunachal Pradesh Police have been facing stagnation without promotion.

_Z5A8995

“Police personnel recruited in the rank had to retire in the same rank even after putting in more than 20 to 30 years of continuous service. This situation had adversely affected the work force in the department demoralizing in the career progression of the police force,” said Pema Khandu.

Pema Khandu said sensing the necessity and to boost the morale of the Police force, the State Government had passed a resolution in the Assembly to promote constables who have completed 20 years of service and more to Head Constable on Honorary rank.

“I believe, this step of the Government will prove to be a watershed moment in the history of Arunachal Pradesh as it will radically motivate creating job satisfaction at the cutting edge,” said Pema Khandu.

The occasion was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Kumar Waii, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, DGP SBK Singh and other dignitaries.

Tags
arunachal pradesh cm pema khanduArunachal Pradesh PolicePema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.