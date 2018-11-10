Over 1535 Constables Promoted in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

In the biggest mass promotion in the history of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu promoted over 1535 constables of Arunachal Pradesh Police to the post of Head Constable rank.

An Alankaran Samaroh organized by the state police department to celebrate the promotion and to extend deepest gratitude and thanks to the Chief Minister for the unprecedented move and bold decision was held on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Police personnel in the rank of Constable of Civil Police/AAPBn/IRBn under Arunachal Pradesh Police have been facing stagnation without promotion.

“Police personnel recruited in the rank had to retire in the same rank even after putting in more than 20 to 30 years of continuous service. This situation had adversely affected the work force in the department demoralizing in the career progression of the police force,” said Pema Khandu.

Pema Khandu said sensing the necessity and to boost the morale of the Police force, the State Government had passed a resolution in the Assembly to promote constables who have completed 20 years of service and more to Head Constable on Honorary rank.

“I believe, this step of the Government will prove to be a watershed moment in the history of Arunachal Pradesh as it will radically motivate creating job satisfaction at the cutting edge,” said Pema Khandu.

The occasion was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Kumar Waii, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, DGP SBK Singh and other dignitaries.