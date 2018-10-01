Over 1600 IAS Aspirants Appear For IAS Scholarship Examination

NET Bureau

In the Mega Scholarship Examination conducted by ALS IAS Academy on Saturday, over 1600 IAS aspirants from across Meghalaya participated in it to test their knowledge and skills and. The scholarship examination was conducted to select the Top 100 IAS talents of Meghalaya who will be fully sponsored for their IAS training at ALS Shillong and Tura centres under the Chief Minister Career Guidance and Counselling Scheme. This was stated in a release issued to the media

This path-breaking initiative taken by the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will give the opportunity to the needy, deserving and talented IAS aspirants of the state who are unable to afford a quality education. The examination was supervised by the respective deputy commissioners of each district along with the nodal officers who were nominated by their respective DCs.

Results of the examination will be declared on October 6 and training of the selected candidates will start from October 15 in Shillong and Tura.