Over 175 road accidents fatalities reported in last 3 yrs

NET Bureau

Over 175 deaths caused by road accidents have been reported in the last three years in the state, informed Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day ‘traffic management and capacity building programme’ for officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Road & Traffic Safety Cell at the police headquarters here on Thursday, the DGP said “most deaths are either due to reckless driving, drunk driving, rash driving, or mobile phone usage during driving.”

He said most fatal accidents can be averted if the drivers understand the traffic rules and regulations and remain alert. The DGP advised drivers of four-wheelers to use seat belts at all times, and two-wheeler riders to wear helmet and avoid triple-riding.

Upadhyaya also advised vehicle owners to be considerate towards the pedestrians.

Sixty officials from the road safety & traffic cell, along with other police officers are undergoing the two-day training, he said, adding that two officials will be sent to New Delhi “for specialized training on road and traffic management, who will later train other personnel in various parts of the state.”

Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) president Rohit Baluja spoke on precautionary measures to be adopted during traffic management. He also spoke about accident investigation and road safety measures, problems with traffic management, utilization of available resources for traffic management, etc.

Baluja appealed to the residents of the capital complex to park their vehicles in a manner that does not obstruct traffic movement.

IRTE New Delhi advisor MS Upadhye spoke on the role of the police in traffic management, VIP route planning, and “managing mobility.”

Among others, DIG (Estt) Madhur Verma, SP (T) Tojo Karga, and SP (Road Safety & Traffic) Irak Bagra gave their inputs on better traffic management.

Source: Arunachal Times