Over 4,000 Attacks on Left in Tripura Under BJP’s Rule: CPI-M

Over 4,000 attacks were carried out on Left activists and their property by members and “goons” of Tripura’s ruling BJP-IFPT since it came to power in the northeastern state, the CPI-M said on Monday.

“Over 4,225 attacks were made by ruling party members and goons on Left parties, in their homes and assets besides individuals in last 87 days of BJP regime in Tripura,” ommunist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state Secretary Bijan Dhar told the media.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance government, which is on the verge of completing three months in power, is only doing “undemocratic destructions” and had taken no positive decision or actions for people’s welfare.

“A large number of opposition party offices including 70 of CPI-M and its trade unions have been bulldozed in Tripura since May 7. BJP workers forcibly occupied over 200 offices of various Left frontal organisations,” said Dhar, who is also the CPI-M Central Committee member.

“Everyday, the BJP and IPFT workers attacking Left party members and supporters, their houses and assets while police was a mute spectator during these attacks.”

Dhar said that during a recent election campaign in Kerala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb gave Rs 5 lakh to a slain Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre from CM’s Relief Fund, violating the ode of conduct and normal practice as the fund is meant to help of the state’s people.

He also said that within two weeks of assuming office, the BJP government stopped 33 social pensions introduced by the previous Left Front government that benefited over 4.5 lakh poor.

Dhar said that the BJP government even ignoring its promises mentioned in the “Vision Document” announced before the February 18 assembly polls. “Like the Narendra Modi government at the centre, the Biplab Kumar Deb government in Tripura has been cheating the people,” he added.

The Left Front has started its agitation against the BJP-IPFT government’s “misrule” from May 25 with a three-hour long sit-in, a first of its kind agitation programme after the BJP-IPFT government assumed office on March 9.

BJP termed the CPI-M’s allegations as “double standard.” “The government has been demolishing only those political party offices constructed on government land. Construction of party offices or any other structure on government land is a totally illegal activity that was done during the Left Front regime,” said BJP spokesman Victor Shome.

About the implemention of the “Vision Document”, he said that two and a half months of a government is not enough to execute all the pre-poll promises. “The BJP is committed to implement its Vision Document, the CPI-M should not be bothered about it,” said Shome.

