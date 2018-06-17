Owaisi Rejects UN Kashmir Report, Backs Centre

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has backed the Centre and rejected the UN report on the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, saying it was an internal matter of the country.

“This is an issue of sovereignty of our country. An issue of India, I will oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi till my last breath, but when it comes to the country, we support the government whichever party is in power”, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said in an address at the Mecca Masjid.

The world body cannot interfere in the internal matters of the country, he said.

Owaisi said the human rights commission in the country was independent, adding his party stood with the central government on this issue.

In his speech yesterday, Owaisi, however, alleged that the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) was a “diplomatic failure” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The AIMIM leader condemned the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Jammu and Kashmir and recalled the concern showed by the slain scribe for flood-victims of Kashmir a few years ago.

The BJP-PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir had “failed as the terrorist attacks from Pakistan were continuing,” he said.

He criticised former president Pranab Mukherjee over his recent speech at the RSS headquarters.

The Congress and the BJP have trashed the report as a “prejudiced attempt” by vested interests to hurt India’s sovereignty and national interests.

