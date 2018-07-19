Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 19 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

P Chidambaram and Son Accused in Aircel Maxis Case

P Chidambaram and Son Accused in Aircel Maxis Case
July 19
17:39 2018
The CBI on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, naming them as accused in the Aircel Maxis deal case.

The chargesheet was filed before special CBI judge O P Saini who has fixed July 31 for considering the document.

In its new chargesheet the CBI said that two sets of money trails were discovered regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance. The agency also said that some govt officials, both serving and retired, have been named in chargesheet.

Last week, a Delhi court had extended Chidambaram and Karti’s protection from arrest till August 7 in connection with the money laundering case.

The case pertains to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance being given to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. Chidambaram was finance minister at the time.

Chidambaram and Karti have denied all allegations levelled against them in the Aircel Maxis deal case.

- Hindustan Times

