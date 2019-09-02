Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

P Chidambaram’s CBI Custody Extended Till Thursday By Supreme Court

P Chidambaram’s CBI Custody Extended Till Thursday By Supreme Court
September 02
14:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram today told the Supreme Court that he should not be sent to Delhi’s Tihar Jail as he is 74 and should be protected. He should be placed under house arrest, said Kapil Sibal, representing Mr. Chidambaram, who has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21. After arguments, the court ordered CBI custody for the Congress leader till Thursday.

“There must be some protection to Chidambaram. He is 74 years old. Let him be put under house arrest and not to Tihar Jail,” Kapil Sibal, a senior Congress leader, said in the Supreme Court.

In CBI custody, Chidambaram has been put up in a “suite” at the guest-house floor of the CBI headquarters in Delhi.

The top court said the former Finance Minister, arrested by the CBI in a corruption case, should apply for regular bail before the competent court.

“You can’t humiliate people like this,”Mr Sibal argued, wondering what would happen if the trial court rejected the request and sent him to jail.

The court said house arrest was an option only for political prisoners. The judges, R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, also questioned why Mr Chidambaram was not making the request before the special CBI court, which has to decide on his custody.

Source: NDTV

Tags
CBIFormer Union Minister P ChidambaramKapil SibalSupreme Court of India
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.