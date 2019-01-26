Padma Shri to Two Eminent Personalities of Assam: Ilias Ali, Uddhab Bharali

NET Bureau

Noted surgeon and population expert Dr Ilias Ali and Science and Engineering-Grassroots Innovator, Uddhab Kumar Bharali, both from Assam, have been awarded with Padma Shri.

PDr Ilias Ali, who is also the chairman of North East Population Foundation is a reputed surgeon credited with conducting ‘vasectomy’ on 3 lakh male individuals.

Known for his innovation, Uddhab Bharali first designed his own machine for making polythene covers catering to tea estates in Assam

Bharali’s innovations focused on solving issues in and around Lakhimpur district with special focus on agriculture and small-scale industries. Bharali went on to build a variety of peeler machines to peel beteel nut, garlic, jatropha. He also re-designed Assamese paddy grinder, that could be operated by only turning a wheel Bamoo Processing Machine to cut-polish-surface finish long bamboos besides cutters for and Green tea leaves.

Meanwhile Thanga Darlong of Tripura was awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art-Music-Flute.

Draupadi Ghimiray of Sikkim was awarded Padma Shri for his Social Work-Divyang Welfare Sikkim.

Noted sports person Bombayla Devi Laishram of Manipur was awarded for her performance in the field of Sports-Archery.

This year the 112 Padma Awards will be conferred including one duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri Awards. 21 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 11 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, three Posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

