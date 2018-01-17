‘Padmaavat’ Producers Move SC Against Ban by Some States

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea by the producers of “Padmaavat” challenging the ban on the controversial movie in some states.

When counsel for the producers mentioned the matter on Wednesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A. M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.

Y. Chandrachud and sought an expeditious hearing, the court refrained from responding. A clearer picture on when the petition will be heard will emerge once the cause list for Thursday is released later on Wednesday.

“Padmaavat” has been caught in a row over alleged distortion of facts — a contention over which some Rajput organisations have demanded a nationwide ban on the film. The Central Board of Film Certification had approved the film with some modifications in December.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana are among the states that have announced they will not let the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hit the screens. It is slated to release on January 25.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea against release of the movie — earlier titled “Padmavati” — outside India.

-IANS