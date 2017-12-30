Padmavati Gets Censor Board Clearance With Riders, to be Renamed ‘Padmavat’

The Censor Board has given a green signal to Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati, which is likely to be renamed as ‘Padmavat’ for release with a U/A certificate.

Sources said the makers of the controversial film — which was stalled after violent protests and threats by Rajput groups — have been asked to make 26 cuts in the film and carry a disclaimer at the beginning and after the intermission. The disclaimer will mention that it is a work of fiction with no link to any “historic character”.

“The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision,” news agency ANI quoted the censor board as saying.

A U/A certificate would mean the film can be viewed by all age groups. A final decision, however, will be taken by the censor board after another round of meeting next month, sources said.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been facing violent opposition from Right-wing and Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, which accused the director and its makers of “distorting history” over its alleged portrayal of fabled Rajasthan queen Rani Padmini.

Bhansali, who had appeared before a parliamentary panel, has said his lavishly mounted Rs 150-crore period drama is based on the 16th century epic poem “Padmavat” by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. He had said that Deepika’s character does not share screen space with the character of Allauddin Khilji’s character, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

The Censor Board had screened the controversial film for two Rajasthan-based professors and the royal family of Mewar on December 28.

