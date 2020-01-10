Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 10 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Pak lobs mortars at forward posts along LoC, two Army porters injured

Pak lobs mortars at forward posts along LoC, two Army porters injured
January 10
15:22 2020
NET Bureau

Pak lobs mortars at forward posts along LoC, two Army porters injured

Two Army porters were injured when Pakistan Army lobbed mortars at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said. Four porters were working along the LoC when the Pakistan Army fired mortar shells.

“Today at about 1100 hours Pak Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch”, a defence spokesman said. Two of the injured were hospitalised and efforts are on to trace two other porters, officials said.

Source: Dailyhunt

