Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 06 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Pakistan Defence Minister Warns India against any ‘Misadventure’

Pakistan Defence Minister Warns India against any ‘Misadventure’
February 06
14:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Pakistan’s defence minister Khurram Dastagir has warned India of a “response” in case of a “misadventure” by it.

Dastagir’s remarks came during a Kashmir Solidarity Day gathering at the President House here on Monday which was hosted by President Mamnoon Hussain.

“They [India] may have the right to start an [unprovoked] misadventure but the right to respond, at what level and with what magnitude will be reserved by us,” The Express Tribune quoted Dastagir as saying.

He also said that Pakistan was committed to the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India but said that it should not be interpreted as weakness to respond in case of a war.

“Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement is not a response limitation,” the Defence Minister said.

He claimed that the Indian forces were involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir.

“It makes it incumbent on me to demand that there must be an international enquiry to determine the exact spectre of the crimes being committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir,” he said.

Speaking at another event, the defence minister said that Islamabad retains the right to decide the measure and modicum of response to ceasefire violations by India.

-PTI

Tags
IndiaPakisthan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.