“Pakistan Desperate To Push Terrorists Into J&K, 2 With LeT Ties Caught”: Army

NET Bureau

Two Pakistanis with terror links, caught in Jammu and Kashmir last month, were shown by the army today as proof of attempts by the country to push terrorists into Kashmir. The army also said a man hit by a stone on August 6 died today, making it the “5th civilian death in the last 30 days”. The deaths happened “because of terrorists, stone-pelters and puppets of Pakistan,” said a senior army officer.

The two terrorists, caught on August 21, were associated with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, the army and Jammu and Kashmir police told reporters, showing their confession videos.

“Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace in the valley,” said Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon.

“On August 21, we apprehended two Pakistani nationals who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba,”.

Khalil Ahmad and Mozam Khokar were caught near the Line of Control in Boniyar sector of Baramulla district, said the Army. They were allegedly sent to carry out a recce for a larger Lashkar-e-Taiba group to enter and strike.

They revealed during their questioning that their handlers across the border were planning to push in groups of terrorists to “disrupt peace and launch attacks in Kashmir,” said the Army.

Thousands of security forces are keeping a vigil across Jammu and Kashmir, with extra forces posted in the Valley since August 5, when the government decided to end special status to the state and split it into two union territories.

Source: NDTV