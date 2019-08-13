Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 13 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Army Chief Bipin Rawat calls Pakistan ramping up troops along LoC 'normal'

Army Chief Bipin Rawat calls Pakistan ramping up troops along LoC ‘normal’
August 13
16:16 2019
NET Bureau

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has downplayed Pakistan’s deployment of additional troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days as a normal procedure and asserted that Indian troops are prepared to deal with any security challenge in the region.

He added that every country takes precautionary measures and there is no reason to worry about the deployment of additional forces by Pakistan along LoC.

“That’s normal. Everybody does precautionary deployment and movement of precautionary resources. We should not get too concerned about it,” sources quoted Gen Rawat as saying during the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

The Army chief said Indian forces are prepared to deal with any security challenges along the LoC. “As far as the Army is concerned, services are concerned, we are always prepared should anything go wrong,” he said.

On whether the hostilities along the LoC are going to go up in the days to come, Gen Rawat said the choice is with Pakistan. “If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, the choice is his,” the Army chief said. The Pakistan Army is moving big guns to the LoC.

The Army has been put on high alert along the LoC to effectively repulse any possible Pakistani misadventure in the wake of India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: The Indian Express

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, LoC, pakistan
