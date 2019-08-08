Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 08 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta train service, bans Indian films

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta train service, bans Indian films
August 08
17:13 2019
NET Bureau

In a move that is likely to further inflame tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Thursday announced it was suspending the bi-weekly Samjhauta train service connecting Lahore and Delhi.

Pakistan’s minister for railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, said the service will remain suspended indefinitely. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said the bogies of the Samjhauta Express will now be used for passengers traveling on the occasion of Eid. “Till I am Railways minister, Samjhauta Express train service will not operate,” he said.

News reports from Pakistan also said Indian films will not be allowed to screen in cinemas. Geo English quoted Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B, as saying: “No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas.”

Meanwhile, the Samjhauta Express was stopped by Pakistan at Wagah border, briefly leaving passengers stranded. Pakistan authorities stopped the train from entering into India citing security concerns to its crew. Around 110 passengers were traveling from Lahore to Delhi, a spokesperson of the Northern Railways said.

Source: The Indian Express
Article 370IndiaIndian films bannedpakistanSamjhauta Express Ban
