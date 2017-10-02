Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 02 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, 1 Killed, 5 Injured

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, 1 Killed, 5 Injured
October 02
11:30 2017
A 9-year-old boy was killed and five other civilians were injured as Pakistani troops targeted border villages and forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by firing and shelling, a police official said.

Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.

The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours, resulting in the death of a boy and injuries to five other civilians.

He identified the deceased boy as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.

The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around .6.50am, triggering panic among border residents.

He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.

PTI

ceasefire India Jammu&Kashmir pakistan
