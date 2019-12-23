Pakistan wins first Test at home in 10 years with victory over Sri Lanka

NET Bureau

Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

It took just 14 minutes and 16 balls for Pakistan to wrap up the win on the morning of the fifth day as they took Sri Lanka’s last three wickets without any addition to their overnight score of 212.

Pakistan had set a daunting 476-run target yesterday and reduced the visitors to 212-7 at the close.

The first Test of the series in Rawalpindi marked the return of Test cricket in Pakistan, but it ended in a draw after being spoiled by bad weather.

Source: News On Air