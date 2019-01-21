‘Pakke Paga Festival has Helped in Creating Awareness on Nature Conservation’, CM Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 4th edition of the Pakke Paga festival at Seijosa.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister said the state’s only conservation festival, the Pakke Paga festival has helped in creating awareness on nature conservation and lauded the initiative of local Nyishi community for bringing out such a beautiful festival.

Taking note of the importance of such unique festival, the state government has declared Pakke Paga as the state festival, said the Chief Minister and informed that state government has allocated Rs 75 lakhs through different departments for this year’s event. He urged the forest department to fund the festival annually in entirety from next year – since the festival concerns with the department assuring all support of the state government.

He said under his leadership, all major festivals of Arunachal such as Tawang festival, Mechuka festival, orange festival, Ziro Music festival and Basar confluence were started. He said Arunachal has earned high reputation in the country in tourism promotion and informed that during the previous year, the state bagged the ‘most promising new destination’, ‘exotic destination of the year’, ‘best tourism initiative of the North East’ and ‘best decorated stand (national)’ award at different national tourism events. He also informed that in the current year, Arunachal again bagged the ‘best emerging destination’.

He said Arunachal has immense tourism potential and called upon local businessmen and entrepreneurs to invest heavily in tourism. He cited example of Tawang how the area has grown prosperous by investing heavily in tourism by the local entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister said for the development of Pakke Paga festival, he promised to fund for construction of a permanent infrastructure in the festival ground. He also said to boost conservation efforts, he promised to create 113 posts for tiger protection force and informed that 170 posts have been sanctioned for forest guards and forester for which recruitment will be held immediately.

On the occasion Chief Minister released a barking deer, which was rescued and raised by a local Nyishi family who was named ‘Charmak’, which means deer with white spots. Also present on the occasion were MLA Biyuram Wahge, head of NTCA Rajesh Gopal, MLA Tapuk Taku, BJP State Vice President Tame Phassang and other dignitaries.