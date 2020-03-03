Pak’s anti-corruption watchdog files fresh cases against Sharif, Gilani, Zardari in money laundering case

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has filed fresh cases against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari for misuse of authority and buying vehicles given by foreign leaders as gifts.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the cases in an accountability court in Islamabad. According to NAB, during his tenure as prime minister, Gilani relaxed rules to allow Zardari and Sharif to buy expensive vehicles gifted to them by foreign leaders.

As per law, the vehicles were state properties and could not be used for personal purposes.

NAB claimed that Zardari and Sharif used dishonest and illegal means and bought the vehicles by paying a “nominal payment of 15 percent of the total value.

Source: News On Air